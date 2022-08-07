© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Death of New Hampshire woman, 2 children investigated

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Northfield, N.H.
Northfield, a New Hampshire town of about 5,000 residents, is located between Canterbury and Tilton, just off I-93.

Update from the N.H. Attorney General's office on Saturday: The New Hampshire State Police and local law enforcement agencies were in Northfield and Tilton in "the continued investigation into the homicides of Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1."

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home.

Police responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning found the bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 1 and 4. Autopsies showed that each died of a single gunshot wound, and the deaths have been declared homicides.

According to the attorney general's office, "investigators have identified all parties and there is no threat to the general public."

No further information has been released to the public.

NH News
Associated Press
