Death of New Hampshire woman, 2 children investigated

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home.

Police responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning found the bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 1 and 4. Autopsies showed that each died of a single gunshot wound, and the deaths have been declared homicides.

According to the attorney general's office, "investigators have identified all parties and there is no threat to the general public."

No further information has been released to the public.