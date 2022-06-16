Latest youth center lawsuit also targets other facilities

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who spent six years in state custody as a child starting in 2009 is suing multiple facilities alleging physical and sexual abuse.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest of more than 400 targeting the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly called the Youth Development Center, in Manchester.

But in this case, the defendants also include the Nashua Children's Home, Mount Prospect Academy in Plymouth, and an Easter Seals facility called the Jolicoeur School in Manchester.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office, which represents the state, said the state takes all complaints seriously.

None of the other facilities responded immediately to emails requesting comment Tuesday.

