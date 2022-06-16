© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Latest youth center lawsuit also targets other facilities

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published June 16, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT
Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H. (NHPR photo)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who spent six years in state custody as a child starting in 2009 is suing multiple facilities alleging physical and sexual abuse.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest of more than 400 targeting the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly called the Youth Development Center, in Manchester.

But in this case, the defendants also include the Nashua Children's Home, Mount Prospect Academy in Plymouth, and an Easter Seals facility called the Jolicoeur School in Manchester.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office, which represents the state, said the state takes all complaints seriously.

None of the other facilities responded immediately to emails requesting comment Tuesday.

NH News Sununu Youth Services Centeryouth detention center
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
