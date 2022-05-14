© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Rochester city council votes to remove member on misconduct charges

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A member of the Rochester City Council has been removed after fellow councilors said they found misconduct allegations against him to be true, such as sexual harassment, retaliation and creating a fake press release with the city seal.

Foster's Daily Democrat reports the council, which included a member and the mayor who testified that Chris Rice had made inappropriate comments to them, voted 9-3 on Thursday to remove him.

It found the four allegations, described in a report by a council investigative committee, to be true.

Rice, who did not vote, disagreed. Rice was not formally charged with a crime.

