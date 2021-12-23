You should test your home for radon in the winter. Here’s how (and why).

Winter is the best time to test your house or apartment’s air quality because closed environments give radon a more accurate reading.

This gas is a tasteless, odorless, and invisible radioactive material that sickens silently; it is the second-largest reason for lung cancer in the U.S. According to DHHS, 30% of homes tested in the Granite State exhibit radon concentrations above the EPA recommended level.

People who want to test their homes will receive the kit in the mail. Once completed, they will have to place it in the lowest level of their property and send it back to the radon program.

In New Hampshire, an elevated level of this material is present around the state, with exceptionally high levels in the southeastern and eastern areas, including Rockingham, Carroll, and Coos counties.

Officials recommend testing houses or apartments every two years regardless of the year the property was built, especially after an extension or reform.

Lynne Clement, radon program manager, said this gas could come into your home through sub-pumps, joints, wells, and foundation cracks. “Many people may not know about radon or have not disclosed its presence when selling a house,” she said.

Clement encourages Granite Staters to begin the new year by being aware of the importance of air and water quality.