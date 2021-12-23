© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible year-end gift to NHPR today!
NH News

You should test your home for radon in the winter. Here’s how (and why).

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published December 23, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST
homes.JPG
Chris Jensen
/
NHPR

Winter is the best time to test your house or apartment’s air quality because closed environments give radon a more accurate reading.

This gas is a tasteless, odorless, and invisible radioactive material that sickens silently; it is the second-largest reason for lung cancer in the U.S. According to DHHS, 30% of homes tested in the Granite State exhibit radon concentrations above the EPA recommended level.

People who want to test their homes will receive the kit in the mail. Once completed, they will have to place it in the lowest level of their property and send it back to the radon program.

In New Hampshire, an elevated level of this material is present around the state, with exceptionally high levels in the southeastern and eastern areas, including Rockingham, Carroll, and Coos counties.

Officials recommend testing houses or apartments every two years regardless of the year the property was built, especially after an extension or reform.

Lynne Clement, radon program manager, said this gas could come into your home through sub-pumps, joints, wells, and foundation cracks. “Many people may not know about radon or have not disclosed its presence when selling a house,” she said.

Clement encourages Granite Staters to begin the new year by being aware of the importance of air and water quality.

To receive a free do-it-yourself test, you can fill out a form at the New Hampshire Radon Program’s website.

Tags

NH NewsDHHS
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member