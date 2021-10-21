The N.H. News Recap for Oct. 22, 2021: Edelblut speaks with conservative group, COVID-19 cases on the rise

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in New Hampshire, including in schools. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is lending his support to conservative activists who want to overturn mask mandates.

And state health officials are figuring out what to do next after the state’s Executive Council rejected $27 million dollars in federal funding for vaccination efforts.

We talk about all of that and more on this week's New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests



Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week