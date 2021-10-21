The N.H. News Recap for Oct. 22, 2021: Edelblut speaks with conservative group, COVID-19 cases on the rise
COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in New Hampshire, including in schools. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is lending his support to conservative activists who want to overturn mask mandates.
And state health officials are figuring out what to do next after the state’s Executive Council rejected $27 million dollars in federal funding for vaccination efforts.
We talk about all of that and more on this week's New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR
Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week
- Amid a COVID-19 surge in the North Country, residents and officials hope behavior will change
- Citing the Executive Council's federal funding rejection, a member of N.H's EMS board resigned
- Health and Human Services withdraws vaccine contracts; department seeking alternative funding
- Local faith leaders call for climate justice ahead of U.N. climate change conference
- A former Canaan officer asks N.H. Supreme Court to block the release of an internal investigation
- At conservative forum, Education Commissioner Edelblut lends support to parents fighting masks, other school policies