2 women sue N.H. over youth detention center abuse

Two new lawsuits alleging abuse by New Hampshire youth detention center workers are the first from female accusers.

The lawsuits filed Monday by Corrine Murphy and Natasha Maunsell are the latest in what is expected to be a flood of individual lawsuits after a judge dismissed a class action lawsuit earlier this year.

More than 350 men and women have come forward with allegations involving 150 staffers over six decades at what was then called the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

Eleven former staffers face criminal charges, including two named in the new lawsuits.

Their attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

