Hopkinton Fair Helps Mark End Of Summer In N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa
Published September 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT
1 of 6  — A Ferris wheel spins around at the Hopkinton Fair.
Zoey Knox/NHPR
2 of 6  — A young fairgoer rides a pony at the Hopkinton Fair over Labor Day weekend.
Zoey Knox/NHPR
3 of 6  — A competitor races a horse around an obstacle course at the Hopkinton Fair.
Zoey Knox/NHPR
4 of 6  — Fairgoers line up to buy the quintessential fair food: fried dough.
Zoey Knox/NHPR
5 of 6  — Young fairgoers lean over to pet goats at the Hopkinton Fair.
Zoey Knox/NHPR
6 of 6  — A 4H members competes in a lamb competition at the Hopkinton Fair.
Zoey Knox/NHPR

The Hopkinton Fair was back in full swing this weekend, signifying for many a welcome return after the cancellation of many large events in the state over the past year-and-a-half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The smell of corndogs, chicken tenders and fried dough floated through the air, paired with the joyous shouts of fairgoers on spinning rides.

Stacey Holt came out with her 5-year-old daughter, Willow, who had the chance to ride a pony. She was given a shiny blue ribbon after the ride.

"They gave it [to me] because it says I rode a pony," Willow said, brandishing the ribbon.

"Was it bumpy?" Holt asked.

"Yeah."

Holt said she hadn't been to the fair since she was a kid, but felt it was a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the end of summer after COVID-related cancellations got in the way of many other events.

Elyssa Harrington and Aaron Spear went to the fair together, but each with a different favorite part. For Harrington, it was the animals. For Spear, the fair food was the main draw.

"It was a beautiful day to be outside," Harrington said. "And it just sounded like fun and I really wanted to see the animals. That's a big selling point."

"It's a good thing to do on Labor Day weekend. [There's] nice weather to just come out and have some fun," Spear said.

Plus, there's fried dough.

"Yeah, it's definitely really good. You get, like, the cinnamon sugar on top. Awesome," Spear added.

The fair came complete with 4H contests, farm animals, horse riding events, a demolition derby and dogs competing to see who could jump the farthest.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend mask wearing and social distancing at large gatherings.

Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
