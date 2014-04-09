UConn Crushes Notre Dame In NCAA Women's Championship

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERS)

GREENE: That is the sound of students at the University of Connecticut celebrating a national championship in basketball. You know, I could've read this very script yesterday. Monday night, UConn's men's basketball team won the national title; then last night, UConn's women became champs as well, cruising to victory over Notre Dame. Both teams were undefeated going into the title game in Nashville. Here's Blake Farmer from member station WPLN.

BLAKE FARMER, BYLINE: This game was hyped as historic - a battle of the unbeatens.

WAYNE LOVE: Anyone need tickets guys? Anyone need tickets?

FARMER: Scalpers were on the prowl at the doors to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Lana Mark arrived after making the drive from South Bend.

LANA MARK: This is a once-in-a-lifetime. That's why I had to have a ticket. Once in a lifetime.

FARMER: She came to cheer for Notre Dame, but it was the Huskies who put on a show for the sellout crowd.

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWD NOISE)

FARMER: They dominated from the tip-off, as was noted early in the NCAA official radio broadcast.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO BROADCAST)

FARMER: Connecticut's 6-foot-4 standout Breanna Stewart led the team with 21 points, playing almost every minute of the game. Notre Dame fell behind by more points than they've trailed any team all season.

(SOUNDBITE OF GAME)

