Listen/Watch: By Degrees Climate Summit - 'Healthy Connections'

What Does Health Look Like in a Changing Climate?

Tune in Thursday, May 22, at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. for a special broadcast of the By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections, a powerful conversation exploring the deep connections between the health of our environment and our own well-being.

Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Moderated by NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian, this compelling panel brings together leaders in science, health, and advocacy to spotlight not just the challenges of climate change—but the community-driven solutions taking shape across New England.

This program was recorded live at Saint Anselm College on Friday, May 2, 2025, and was produced in partnership with New Hampshire PBS and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Don’t miss this inspiring and timely conversation on how we build healthier communities—together. Our panel for the By Degrees Climate Summit includes:



Marina Vaz , Environmental Justice Community Advocate at the Conservation Law Foundation

, Environmental Justice Community Advocate at the Conservation Law Foundation Dr. Semra Aytur , UNH Professor of Health Management & Policy

, UNH Professor of Health Management & Policy Kaitlynn Liset, MS, RN , Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH

, Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH Eric Orff, wildlife biologist and author of What’s Wild: A Half Century of Wisdom from the Woods and Rivers of New England.

Meet our keynote speaker, Dr. Jola Ajibade, and hear her inspiring speech, here:

From NHPR, By Degrees is a climate change reporting project that tells stories of the people grappling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions. By Degrees explains the science – and the historical context – of our changing climate and why it’s impacting Granite Staters in unequal ways. We’ll answer your questions, hold decision makers accountable, and explore how our state and region are living through this major transition and responding to it.