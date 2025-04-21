Jeanine Cummins to join NHPR and The Music Hall for Writers on a New England Stage

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring New York Times bestselling author, Jeanine Cummins . She’ll sit down with NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachterfor a conversation about Cummins’ latest novel Speak to Me of Home. Tickets are available here .

A striking, resonant examination of marriage, family, and identity, Speak to Me of Home is ultimately a story of mothers and daughters that asks: How can three women who share geography and genetics have such wildly different ideas of where they come from? And, more importantly, can they discover a common language to find their way back home?

Jeanine Cummins is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of American Dirt, which was an Oprah’s Book Club and a Barnes & Noble Book Club selection, as well as a #1 Indie Next pick. The novel has been translated into thirty-seven languages and sold more than three and a half million copies worldwide. Her other works include the memoir A Rip in Heaven, and the novels The Outside Boy and The Crooked Branch.