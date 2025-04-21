© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Events

Jeanine Cummins to join NHPR and The Music Hall for Writers on a New England Stage

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:13 PM EDT
Jeanine Cummins is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of American Dirt. She'll be speaking with NHPR's Jim Schachter about her latest novel Speak to Me of Home on Thursday, May 15 at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H..
Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring New York Times bestselling author, Jeanine Cummins . She’ll sit down with NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachterfor a conversation about Cummins’ latest novel Speak to Me of Home. Tickets are available here.

A striking, resonant examination of marriage, family, and identity, Speak to Me of Home is ultimately a story of mothers and daughters that asks: How can three women who share geography and genetics have such wildly different ideas of where they come from? And, more importantly, can they discover a common language to find their way back home?

Jeanine Cummins is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of American Dirt, which was an Oprah’s Book Club and a Barnes & Noble Book Club selection, as well as a #1 Indie Next pick. The novel has been translated into thirty-seven languages and sold more than three and a half million copies worldwide. Her other works include the memoir A Rip in Heaven, and the novels The Outside Boy and The Crooked Branch.

