Celebrate Women's History Month 2025 with NHPR

The Suffragist in the Basement - Mar. 8 at 7:00 a.m.

When it comes to women and monuments in the U.S., we seem to prefer mythical or allegorical women – think a lady in robes holding the scales of justice in front of a courthouse. It’s rare to see real women being honored for their actual accomplishments.

But for decades, there was one statue in Wyoming that was an exception. Wyoming is known as the “equality state” because it was the first in the nation to pass women’s suffrage. And it recognized that history with a statue of Wyoming’s first Justice of the Peace and suffragist, Esther Hobart Morris, which stood outside the state Capitol building for 60 years. But today, that statue of Morris now lives underground in the Capitol basement. In this episode from the Monumental Series, we look at what the story of this one monument reveals about how women are mythologized and erased.

Rocket Girls and Astronettes - Mar. 15 at 7:00 a.m.

This program is the story of women in the ultimate Man’s World – the labs and Shuttle crew cabins of NASA. Told in the first person, these stories explore the experiences of NASA’s first woman engineers and scientists and its first astronauts. It also tells the fascinating story of a group of women pilots who – in the early 1960s – were led to believe that they would be America’s first women astronauts and were given the exact same physical tests are the Mercury astronauts. The program is narrated by Eileen Collins, the first woman commander of a Space Shuttle.

Witness History: Women’s History Month - Mar. 22 at 7:00 a.m.

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of women’s history, told by the women who were there. Selected from the BBC’s Witness History program, we hear moving, inspiring and even outrageous stories about a few of the most important women in living memory.

Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects - Mar. 29 at 7:00 a.m.

"Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects," a new special from The Kitchen Sisters, hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand. Trailblazers, ground breakers, skyscraper visionaries. Women who changed the skyline and the built environment that surrounds us today. Striking, surprising stories of design, vision and love.

