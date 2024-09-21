The Folk Show ushers in Autumn with eclectic in-studio performances

The Folk Show with Kate McNally airs each Sunday from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. with a rebroadcast Friday evenings at 9 p.m.

Join Kate McNally for an exciting new lineup of live performances on NHPR's The Folk Show! Experience the rich sounds and heartfelt stories of both emerging artists and beloved favorites as they take the stage to share their music with you.

Andrea Beaton, Troy MacGillivray

September 22

Join NHPR's The Folk Show on Sunday, Sep. 22 for the sweet twin fiddle sounds of Cape Breton. Andrea from Mabou, Troy from Lanark, come together as a fiddle and piano duo representing the best of tunes from the Gaelic tradition that is such an important part of Nova Scotia's culture and heritage.

Sol y Canto

September 29

Sol y Canto is the award winning Pan-Latin ensemble led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist, singer and composer Brian Amador. Featuring Rosi’s crystalline voice and Brian’s lush Spanish guitar and inventive compositions, Sol y Canto is known for making their music accessible to Spanish- and non-Spanish speaking audiences of all ages. On occasion the group is accompanied by virtuoso musicians from Latin America and the U.S.



Darrell Scott

October 6

The Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame nominee whose songs have been covered by many musicians stopped by The Folk Show for a visit before his show at the Rex Theater in Manchester..