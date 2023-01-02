Long Story Short: Growing Pains was recorded before a live audience on December 14, 2022

Youth is wasted on the young, or so they say. For all we enjoy in energy, glowing looks, and endless freedom, youth is a time of uncertainty, big mistakes, and exploring new personas. This show features the good, bad, and ugly of growing up and the wisdom we gained along the way. Of course, not all growing up happens in our youth. Expect a story or two about lessons learned at all stages of life.

Featured storytellers:



Kemetia Foley is a humorist from York, M.E. and a former member of Story District in Washington D.C..

Carrie Mayo is a single mom, owner of MAYO Design, and lives off the grid in her van along with her dog Lily.

Duncan Craig is a father, husband, writer, business owner and supporter of art in Portsmouth, N.H.

Charleen Thornburn is a physicians assistant who lives with her husband, Avery and their two cats.

The next live event at 3S Artspace is on March 8, 2023, with the theme "Back to Normal."

NHPR will broadcast Long Story Short: Back to Normal later in the month of March, 2023.

