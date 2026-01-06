Your Neighbors, Your News: Meet the faces behind local journalism in New Hampshire

Here at NHPR, our mission is to deliver fact-based, open-minded reporting that can’t be found anywhere else. We explore issues that matter to the people who call New Hampshire home. But have you ever wondered: just who are the faces behind the headlines, working hard on your behalf so you can stay informed?

A new video series, “Your Neighbors, Your News,” introduces you to many of the nearly two dozen talented NHPR reporters, editors, hosts and producers who not only bring you the news that matters most in New Hampshire each day – but are your neighbors here in the Granite State, committed to digging for answers you need to better understand our changing state.

Our newsroom is full of people from all kinds of backgrounds and with many kinds of expertise. In this video campaign, we will introduce you to:

Youth and education reporter Annmarie Timmins, who explores how students and families navigate challenges in their daily lives, and how funding and technology affect education in New Hampshire.

Health and equity reporter Olivia Richardson, who wants to hear your questions about health care in New Hampshire.

The familiar voices of our news magazine Morning Edition, Rick Ganley and Jackie Harris, who greet you on air every morning with credibility, humor and humility.

Long-form audio investigations by the reporters who make up NHPR's Document team, Lauren Chooljian and Jason Moon, the team behind the locally produced and nationally recognized podcasts Bear Brook and The 13th Step.

And many more of NHPR's local editorial staff.

You can explore the entire “Your Neighbors, Your News,” video series on YouTube here . Keep an eye out for these short form videos on your favorite social media and video streaming platforms, running throughout 2026. This campaign was brought to life in partnership with wedü), a Manchester-based digital marketing agency, and will feature short-form video interviews with more than a dozen people from NHPR’s editorial team.

“Our slogan is ‘News from New Hampshire and NPR.’ While we’re proud to carry news reports from across the country and all over the world, it’s covering New Hampshire that’s core to NHPR’s mission,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR’s president and chief executive officer. “NHPR has the state’s biggest editorial staff, its only reporting team dedicated to long-form journalism, and its only Spanish-language news report . All of that journalism is community supported and pursued in the public interest.”

We aim to meet you, our audience, where you are. That means you can engage with NHPR on most of the platforms where you already spend time. NHPR’s live broadcast is available 24/7 via the NHPR livestream, your radio, or the free NHPR app. You can visit NHPR.org daily for the latest local news headlines, breaking news, and all of our local news and programming. Want to personalize your notifications for breaking New Hampshire news, music and events and local newscasts from NHPR? Download the free NHPR app . Follow us on social media for short form video recaps of the day’s biggest news in New Hampshire. Listen to our latest podcasts wherever you get your podcasts. To get headlines from these reporters in your inbox every weekday evening, sign up for NHPR’s email newsletter, The Rundown.

“Your Neighbors, Your News,” began with an effort to increase transparency and trust with NHPR’s audience in 2025. Each reporter, editor, producer and host wrote an individual mission statement for their work, now publicly displayed on NHPR’s website as part of our editorial staff bios. The newsroom collectively crafted a mission statement to describe why and how they do what they do. You can check out every newsroom staffer’s individual mission statement here . To craft these mission statements, we relied on a framework from Trusting News , an independent nonprofit that helps news organizations demonstrate credibility and earn trust.

“Great journalism starts with dedicated people,” said NHPR News Director Dan Barrick. “We hope that by getting to know the people behind NHPR’s journalism, our audience can get a better sense of how we approach our mission of telling New Hampshire’s stories with humanity and passion.”

This campaign is a window into our passion for New Hampshire. To feature any of these reporters in your work or for inquiries about speaking engagements, contact communications@nhpr.org . Have a question or thought to share, or a story that you think should be told in New Hampshire? We love hearing from you. Send us an email at voices@nhpr.org .

Thank you for being part of what makes NHPR – and New Hampshire – strong.