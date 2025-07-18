NHPR will hold fast to our commitment to public service: A letter from President and CEO, Jim Schachter

The news from Washington is dismaying. With late-night votes in the Senate and House, Congress joined the White House in stripping public media of federal support - a loss of $1.1 billion in the next two years alone. We raised our voices - and we changed minds!* - but we were unable to prevail. However unprecedented and unwarranted, this attack on independent, nonpartisan journalism is now a fact.

While there’s a lot we don’t know about what will happen next, I’m certain of one thing. With the support of our listeners, readers, members, donors, and sponsors, New Hampshire Public Radio will hold fast to our commitment to public service, as we have for the last 44 years.

It won’t be easy. NHPR’s budget for the year that started July 1 takes a direct hit of $400,000 from the loss of federal funding. Depending on what happens to national services we rely on - like satellite systems and music licensing - the loss could swiftly climb to $500,000 or more. The loss of federal funding plants a permanent gap in our budget plans.

Our short-term response includes cost-cutting, of course; the demand for efficiency is greater than ever. But to sustain the journalism, music, and programs that hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters and another half-million Americans count on - and to keep everything NHPR does free to the public - we need your help.

Here’s what you can do, right now:

If you’ve never made a gift to NHPR, make one now. If just half the people who listen on the radio but don’t currently support NHPR make a gift of $5 a month for the next year, we can cover 5-6 years of lost federal funding. If each of our podcast listeners kicks in just $20, that’s $10 million to sustain NHPR and the teams that produce Civics 101, Outside/In, Bear Brook, The 13th Step, and Document! Click here to donate .

If you’re a sustaining member or make an annual gift to NHPR, thank you. Increasing your donation by any amount helps close the gap created by the loss of federal funds. If you can, consider doubling your support. Click here to update your giving plans .

If you want to win $35,000 toward a new car - or $25,000 in cash - support NHPR by buying tickets for our Summer Raffle . $50 for one ticket, $100 for three tickets, $150 for six tickets. The price has never gone up, but the prizes have gotten bigger! You can also win a trip to Santa Fe, an electric bike, a moped, gas or electric vehicle recharging cards, and an exclusive tour of the Mount Washington Observatory.

If you want to help build our community of engaged, informed neighbors, go on social media and share a story or podcast episode that you loved or learned from. Public media is a movement that’s open to everyone and free to join.

NHPR has built New Hampshire’s biggest newsroom. Our reporters cover state and local government, the economy, health, schools, youth, energy, the environment, immigrant communities, politics, business, climate change, and much more. We supply statewide news, free, to local newsrooms across the Granite State. Our popular podcasts rank NHPR in the top 2% of all producers nationally. We help keep neighbors connected and informed everyday - and especially in an emergency. We spread joy and inspire curiosity. All this grows only more vital in disruptive times.

With your support, NHPR will continue to thrive. Please act now to sustain our mission.

* Your calls and mails to Sen. Susan Collins of Maine helped persuade her to vote in favor of federal funding of public media. Thank you for your efforts!