Empowering Your Future: A Financial Literacy & Estate Planning Event Focused on Women

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
You're invited to join NHPR for Empowering Your Future: A Financial Literacy & Estate Planning Event Focused on Women. Learn from local attorneys and financial planners about what to consider as you create - or update - a plan for your estate.

Empowering Your Future will be held at NHPR, located at 2 Pillsbury Street, Floor 6, Concord, NH, on Wednesday, June 25 at 12:00 PM.

As a public service to our listeners and readers, NHPR is offering the opportunity to learn more about financial literacy basics, the ins and outs of creating an estate plan, and how charitable giving can be a part of your financial planning. Our panelists include local experts Alyssa Garrigan, Phil Runyon, Jim Fitts, and Julie Fortin, with Sherry Young serving as moderator.

Food & drink will be provided for attendees. All are welcome, so please spread the word to your friends and neighbors!

The event is free to attend, but space is limited and registration is required. To secure your spot, please register here. We look forward to seeing you there!
