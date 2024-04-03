Special Coverage: Solar Eclipse 2024

Join NHPR & NPR for live special coverage of the solar eclipse from 2 p.m - 4p.m on Monday April 8th on NHPR and NHPR.org

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will darken a swath of North America in the middle of the day, a cosmic event that is generating buzz, travel plans and watch parties from Maine to Mexico and beyond.

NHPR will be taking live special coverage with our partners at WBUR Boston beginning at 2 p.m. – capturing the wonder of eclipse viewers across the country, as well as historic and scientific takes on this rare astronomical phenomenon.

This special coverage will include live updates from NHPR’s Climate, Energy & Environment reporter Mara Hoplamazian.

NHPR is also partnering with our friends at New Hampshire PBS to bring you livestream video footage from the path of totality in Lancaster, NH.

How much do you know about this event, when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth? Test your knowledge with this fun quiz.