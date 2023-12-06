Behind the scenes of 'The 13th Step,' coming to Portsmouth Jan. 18

Join the team behind NHPR’s critically acclaimed podcast The 13th Step for a special live event on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth.

Host Lauren Chooljian will take you behind-the-scenes of her multi-year investigation into a culture of sexual misconduct in American substance use disorder treatment and recovery communities.

You may remember the story started right here in New Hampshire, when NHPR’s Document team uncovered multiple allegations against Eric Spofford, the founder of the state’s largest addiction treatment network. Spofford sued NHPR and some of our sources for defamation after that reporting. And you may have heard about several acts of vandalism at the homes of some NHPR journalists involved in that reporting, including Lauren, and their families.

Lauren tells the whole story about all of that and more in the The 13th Step – hailed by New York Magazine and The New Yorker as one of the “best podcasts of 2023” and finalist for the duPont-Columbia Award.

Hear how the podcast came together and the latest on the story. You’ll also have a chance to ask Lauren questions about the podcast and the issues it raises, from trauma and recovery to freedom of the press. For tickets and more information, click here.

Listen to the whole series now wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more, visit www.13thsteppodcast.org.

