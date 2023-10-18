Local media partners, including NHPR, to launch in-depth presidential candidate forums

The Granite State News Collaborative partners will hold a series of forums with presidential primary candidates to explore in-depth the issues that impact New Hampshire voters.

Each forum will be co-hosted by a rotating pair of journalists from newsrooms across New Hampshire including the Concord Monitor, Keene Sentinel, New Hampshire Public Radio, New Hampshire Business Review, New Hampshire Bulletin, NHPBS, Citizens Count and other news outlets.

Forums will be open to the public and broadcast on NHPR. News articles covering the forum will be available through Granite State News Collaborative partner outlets.

Conversations with the candidates will likely touch on the economy, health care, education, climate change, immigration and foreign policy. New Hampshire voters are also encouraged to submit their questions for the candidates in advance. The Granite State News Collaborative is collecting questions here.

“This is truly a team effort,” said Melanie Plenda, Executive Director of The Granite State News Collaborative. “I don’t think something like this has been tried on this scale before in New Hampshire. I think it shows our collective commitment and willingness to try something new if it means being able to get vital information out to our communities.”

Collaborative partners participating in this effort include: Berlin Sun, Business NH Magazine, Concord Monitor, Conway Daily Sun, Keene Sentinel, Laconia Daily Sun, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Manchester Ink Link, the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication, Nashua Telegraph, NH Business Review, NHPBS, NH Public Radio, and Seacoast Media (Fosters; Portsmouth Herald). Community partners include: Citizens Count and NH Bulletin.

All forums are free, but registration is required and seating is limited. A specific registration link will be available before each forum. All forums are open to the media. A media room will be available onsite at NHPR with a livestream of the broadcast.

The Granite State News Collaborative is a nonprofit collective of more than 20 local media, education and community partners working together to produce and share news stories on the issues that most impact our state. The hope is that together we can provide more information to more communities across New Hampshire than we could individually. To learn more, visit collaborativenh.org.