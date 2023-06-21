1A’s Jenn White interviews NHPR’s Lauren Chooljian about The 13th Step

NHPR investigative reporter Lauren Chooljian was interviewed live on 1A on June 21 at 10 a.m. about her reporting on New Hampshire’s Granite Recovery Centers and the 13th Step podcast released earlier this month . Jim Schachter, President and CEO of NHPR, joined this conversation.

Chooljian, Schachter, and White discussed the addiction recovery industry, and what happens when you try to investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse . Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University and a First Amendment lawyer, was also a guest.

This interview comes after three people were arrested and charged in connection to vandalism targeting journalists at NHPR, including Chooljian and news director, Dan Barrick.

Along with the vandalism came lawsuits. Now, a judge is ordering the reporter who led the investigation to turn over her reporting notes, which includes information from sources who asked for anonymity.