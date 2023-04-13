© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Why NHPR won’t be tweeting for now

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jim Schachter
Published April 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
NHPR will be pausing posting on Twitter.

NHPR is suspending activity on Twitter today, joining NPR and many public radio stations across the country in standing up for the editorial independence and integrity of our journalism.

Last week, Twitter falsely labeled NPR’s official account “state-affiliated media,” a category encompassing foreign government propaganda sites from which Twitter’s own guidelines properly excluded NPR. The designation later was changed to “government-funded media,” but the false insinuation of government influence on NPR journalism remains.

NPR CEO John Lansing yesterday announced that NPR was halting activity on its institutional Twitter accounts because Twitter was “taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent.” He explained, “We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence.”

At NHPR, we proudly tell you many times every hour that we provide “News from New Hampshire and NPR.” That is the service - on the radio, streaming, online and on social media platforms - at the heart of the promise we express in our vision for New Hampshire Public Radio: that, through trustworthy journalism, NHPR enriches lives and helps build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond.”

So we, too, will step back from posting to Twitter from our official accounts. (We’ll also halt spending to promote NHPR on Twitter.) Staff members will remain free to make their own choices about using Twitter in their work. And if Twitter stops maligning public media, we’ll reconsider this pause.

NHPR receives only a small percentage of our funding, directly or indirectly, from government sources. About 3.5% of our more than $9 million in annual revenue comes in a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private, independent corporation created by Congress 50 years ago to shield public media from government influence. Some public agencies also purchase underwriting on NHPR to publicize their activities.

The editorial independence of our journalists is sacrosanct. They pursue their work without fear or favor. That is a guarantee from us that you make possible by providing 90% of our revenues, in the form of membership, major gifts, business underwriting, and vehicle donations.

You can continue to find NHPR everywhere you go looking for news and information: on our radio stations; at NHPR.org; on the NHPR app; through our newsletters; on Facebook, Instagram, TIkTok, and YouTube; and wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to read NPR’s coverage of these events.

Thank you for your support of NHPR and our independent journalists. You can always reach me at President@nhpr.org.

Jim Schachter
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
