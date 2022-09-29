Nackey S. Loeb School’s Quill & Ink Award for 2022 Goes to NHPR Newsroom

NHPR will be celebrated on Thursday, October 20, 2022, as the recipient of The Nackey S. Loeb School’s Quill & Ink Award. This award is not given annually, but instead is reserved to honor significant contributions to the First Amendment. NHPR is being honored for continuing to produce high quality accountability journalism in the face of legal threats and vandalism directed at some staff members and their families.

“This is a fitting tribute to our newsroom's outstanding work and our journalists' courage. I'm glad that it recognizes the entire organization, because it takes everyone at NHPR to make our journalism possible,“ said NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter.

The annual event honors New Hampshire individuals or organizations that have advanced or exercised their First Amendment rights in some special or extraordinary way.

Additionally, Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH’s Legal Director, is this year's Loeb School’s First Amendment Award honoree. He was nominated for his work with stakeholders to improve the public’s right of access to information so the public can hold the government accountable.

The First Amendment Award event is October 20 from 4pm-5:30 pm at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester. It will feature guest speaker Jonathan Martin, a senior political correspondent for The New York Times, political analyst for CNN and co-author of the recent New York Times best-seller This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.

This event is open to the public, but space is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $100.00 each and include admission to the event and a copy of Martin’s book. To purchase tickets, visit www.loebschool.org.