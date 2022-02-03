Mara Hoplamazian joins NHPR’s climate, energy and environment beat

Reporter Mara Hoplamazian , who came to NHPR in 2021, is joining the news team to cover the climate, energy and environment beat. Hoplamazian came to NHPR as the Barbara and Dick Couch Fellow. Prior to joining NHPR, Hoplamazian worked as an investigative reporting intern at The Sacramento Bee and a media intern at the Smithsonian. They’ve also worked as an outdoor educator and presented health education workshops. Originally from Chicago, Hoplamazian earned their undergraduate degree in American Studies from Yale University.

According to News Director Dan Barrick “Awareness and dialogue are the best tools we have to fight climate change. The work of journalists such as Mara are crucial not simply to inform but to create awareness of what is at risk, and what we can do together.”