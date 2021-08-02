The Outside/In(box): On-air with Answers to Your Questions

What Do You Have In The Outside/In(box)?

NHPR launches a new segment Outside/In(box), featuring the Outside/In team answering listener and reader questions about the mysteries and oddities of the natural world around us - in a fun and engaging way.

Beginning the week of August 2, listeners can tune in every other Friday on Morning Edition, where the Outside/In team will provide answers to questions about the natural world. Each five-minute Outside/In(box) segment will feature thoughtful answers and tap feedback and research from experts in the field.

Listeners and readers are invited to submit their questions to the Outside/In team at any time; you can record it as a voice memo on your smartphone and send it to oustidein@nhpr.org , OR call the hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER.

Outside/In from New Hampshire Public Radio is a podcast about the natural world and how we use it. The show combines solid reporting and long-form narrative storytelling to bring the outdoors to you wherever you are.

The program casts a wide net across the environmental spectrum. The team does fun explorations of nature, with lots of sound design and immersive scenes that draw listeners into the natural world. Programs also feature topics related to climate change and sustainability and discussions of proposed solutions to environmental problems, but the program also airs pieces that are more philosophical, reflecting on ways in which society thinks about and depicts nature.

