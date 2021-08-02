© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Community Conversation: COVID and the Classroom Live Call-in Special

Published August 12, 2021
Patricia McLaughlin
Published August 12, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
As students and teachers throughout the Granite State prepare to go back to the classroom this fall, New Hampshire Public Radio will air a special live program on the current state of education in New Hampshire as it relates to COVID-19. All Things Considered host Peter Biello will speak with callers from throughout the Granite State when the program airs on Tuesday, August 24.

The broadcast hour will probe the unique challenges and needs the global pandemic is posing on our educational system, including COVID-19 safety measures in schools and back to school safety guidelines. Listeners will also hear personal stories from educators, parents and students and learn how individuals and communities can help. K-12 teachers, parents, students and other education professionals are especially urged to call in and share their stories, as well as others who have had direct experience with navigating the state’s education system or have a story to share.

The live broadcast will air on NHPR on Tuesday, August 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the spot usually reserved for the weekly broadcast of The World.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling in to the live show at: 603-513-7790.

Aytaj Ismayilova is NHPR’s marketing and communications coordinator. She worked as a marketing intern for CatchFire creative agency and as a public relations intern for a local Concord communications agency Louis Karno & Co Communication.
Tricia directs external communications, marketing and engagement efforts for New Hampshire Public Radio, working to raise further awareness of the high-quality journalism at NHPR and the organization’s deep community outreach.
See stories by Patricia McLaughlin