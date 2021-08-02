Community Conversation: COVID and the Classroom Live Call-in Special

As students and teachers throughout the Granite State prepare to go back to the classroom this fall, New Hampshire Public Radio will air a special live program on the current state of education in New Hampshire as it relates to COVID-19. All Things Considered host Peter Biello will speak with callers from throughout the Granite State when the program airs on Tuesday, August 24.

The broadcast hour will probe the unique challenges and needs the global pandemic is posing on our educational system, including COVID-19 safety measures in schools and back to school safety guidelines. Listeners will also hear personal stories from educators, parents and students and learn how individuals and communities can help. K-12 teachers, parents, students and other education professionals are especially urged to call in and share their stories, as well as others who have had direct experience with navigating the state’s education system or have a story to share.

The live broadcast will air on NHPR on Tuesday, August 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the spot usually reserved for the weekly broadcast of The World.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling in to the live show at: 603-513-7790.

