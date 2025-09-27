© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting trustworthy journalism!
Outside/In

Outside/In: How to solve the climate crisis in 60-90 minutes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Outside/In
Published September 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Producer Marina Henke inspects the components of the climate change board game “Daybreak.”
Taylor Quimby/NHPR
Producer Marina Henke inspects the components of the climate change board game “Daybreak.”

When designer Matt Leacock decided to make a board game about climate action, he knew he wanted to make it – first and foremost – fun to play. “If we sold anything as an educational game… people would run screaming and running for the hills,” he told us.

But can simulating the climate crisis really make for a good Friday night with your friends? What are the limits to gamifying social issues as complex as global warming?

In this episode, we speak with Matt about what it took to design an entertaining game about one of the most challenging topics of our time, and enlist a few friends to playtest his game: “Daybreak.”

This episode was produced by Taylor Quimby.
For a full list of credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org

LINKS

Read game designer Matt Leacock’s 2020 NYT opinion piece about his game, Pandemic, and what it says about social cooperation during an actual pandemic. 

One of Daybreak’s inspirations was “The 100% Solution” by Solomon Goldstein-Rose. Here’s his TED Talk about building a new global electricity system. 

For more insight into how Daybreak was made, check out Matt and co-designer Matteo Menapace’s design diaries.

A climate scientist/board gamer’s break down of the science and gameplay of Daybreak

Listen to Civics 101’s great episode on civics-centered board games. 
Environment
Taylor Quimby
Taylor Quimby is Executive Producer of the environmental podcast Outside/In, Producer/Reporter/Host of Patient Zero, and Senior Producer of the serialized true crime podcast Bear Brook.
See stories by Taylor Quimby
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.