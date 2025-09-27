Outside/In: How to solve the climate crisis in 60-90 minutes

When designer Matt Leacock decided to make a board game about climate action, he knew he wanted to make it – first and foremost – fun to play. “If we sold anything as an educational game… people would run screaming and running for the hills,” he told us.

But can simulating the climate crisis really make for a good Friday night with your friends? What are the limits to gamifying social issues as complex as global warming?

In this episode, we speak with Matt about what it took to design an entertaining game about one of the most challenging topics of our time, and enlist a few friends to playtest his game: “Daybreak.”

This episode was produced by Taylor Quimby.

For a full list of credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org

LINKS

Read game designer Matt Leacock’s 2020 NYT opinion piece about his game, Pandemic, and what it says about social cooperation during an actual pandemic.

One of Daybreak’s inspirations was “The 100% Solution” by Solomon Goldstein-Rose. Here’s his TED Talk about building a new global electricity system.

For more insight into how Daybreak was made, check out Matt and co-designer Matteo Menapace’s design diaries .

A climate scientist/board gamer’s break down of the science and gameplay of Daybreak