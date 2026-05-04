Young Organist Collaborative Spring Concert

The Young Organists Collaborative (YOC) will hold a spring concert on Saturday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal in Exeter, NH. The concert will feature performances by student organists currently studying with the support of the Young Organist Collaborative.

The concert program features a variety of works for organ performed by the four first year and seven second/third year students who were part of the 2025-2026 program.

The Young Organist Collaborative encourages and supports young people ages 11-18 in learning to play the pipe organ by awarding scholarships for organ lessons with a qualified local organist in the tri-state area of northern Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and southern Maine.

Scholarships for first year participants cover the full cost of 16 lessons with an organ faculty member. In addition to regular lessons, YOC scholarship recipients are offered opportunities for further exposure to the pipe organ through field trips, masterclasses, or other enrichment opportunities.

Funded by private donations, the YOC has provided scholarships for organ lessons to more than 140 young musicians since 2001.

The concert is open to the public. There is a suggested at-the-door donation of $10.00 per person. Christ Church Episcopal is located at 43 Pine Street, Exeter, NH 03833. For more information, visit www.youngorganistcollaborative.org.

