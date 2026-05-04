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The Upper Valley Community Band's Anuual Spring Concert

The Upper Valley Community Band's Anuual Spring Concert

The Upper Valley Community Band invites you to our annual spring concert May 17th at 3pm in the Mascoma Valley Regional High School auditorium! We have a packed program that ranges from concert band classics like American Overture for Band to music from the movie La La Land to more unusual pieces like the medieval inspired Danceries by Kenneth Hesketh. Admission is by donation. For more information or to sign up for an email reminder see https://www.uvcb.org/event-details/spring-concert-2026

Mascoma Valley Regional High School
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Community Band
uppervalleycommunityband@gmail.com
https://www.uvcb.org/
Mascoma Valley Regional High School
27 Royal Road
Canaan, New Hampshire 03741

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