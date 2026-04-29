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Soggy Po Boys with Celia Woodsmith in concert

Soggy Po Boys with Celia Woodsmith in concert

Don't miss this remarkable musical event, with New Orleans jazz/blues/r&b stalwarts, The Soggy Po' Boys, performing with Della Mae powerhouse lead singer, Celia Woodhouse.

The Soggy Po' Boys, native to New England, have quickly become an institution. Exploring the vast musical traditions of New Orleans and expanding their repertoire to look beyond NOLA jazz, the band includes traditional Caribbean tunes, as well as Meters funk, soul, and brass/band street music. They spread the good news of New Orleans music across the northeast and beyond, wherever the party requires.

The band is joined for this special show by Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and percussionist, Celia Woodsmith. She is the lead vocalist and primary songwriter for the acclaimed all-female string band, Della Mae, and also fronts the Boston-based rock and roll band, Say Darling. With a voice described by The Bluegrass Situation as “bold and brazen,” Woodsmith brings unfiltered energy to every performance—delivering songs that are steeped in grit and soul.

"The Soggy Po' Boys seem genuine in their ambition to spread the word about jazz New Orleans style, and they're creating an accessible and fun way into this world."
London Jazz News

Celia Woodsmith's vocals are "unvarnished and intimate. But then sounds like she's about to part the dead sea."
Boston Globe

Crossroads Music
$29
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crossroads Music Series
https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

Artist Group Info

Soggy Po Boys
https://www.soggypoboys.com
Crossroads Music
190 Academy Road
North Andover, Massachusetts 01845
617-721-7608
dave@bulldog-communications.com
https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

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