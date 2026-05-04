Romantic Spring: A Choral/Orchestral Collaboration

Portsmouth Pro Musica, under the musical direction of Priscilla Stevens French, and the Manchester Choral Society, under the musical direction of Dan Perkins, are thrilled to announce their first collaboration in over 20 years: a program titled “A Romantic Spring.” The program features Franz Schubert’s “Mass in E-flat Major” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Psalm 42.” The combined choruses will be joined by soloists Christine DeMaio, Neal Ferreira, Maggie Finnegan, Cody McDonnell, David McFerrin, and Andrew Sokol, and a 30-piece orchestra.

Franz Schubert’s “Mass in E-flat Major” stands among the composer’s most expansive and profound sacred works, blending symphonic grandeur with deeply personal expression. Written late in his life, the mass reflects Schubert’s mature style, with rich harmonic language, lyrical vocal lines, and dramatic contrasts that heighten the emotional impact of the text. From the majestic “Gloria” to the introspective “Agnus Dei,” the work balances moments of radiant celebration with passages of quiet devotion. Its scale and depth offer both singers and audiences a powerful and immersive musical experience.

Felix Mendelssohn’s “Psalm 42” (“Wie der Hirsch schreit”) is widely regarded as one of his finest sacred compositions, combining Romantic expressiveness with clarity of form and texture. Setting the psalm text with vivid sensitivity, Mendelssohn captures both longing and hope through flowing melodies and luminous choral writing. The interplay between soloists, chorus, and orchestra creates a dynamic and emotionally resonant narrative. With its graceful architecture and heartfelt intensity, “Psalm 42” remains a cornerstone of the choral repertoire.

