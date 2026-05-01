Rasa String Quartet presents: Counterpoint in Bloom

Every musical masterpiece begins with a simple line, groove, or pattern. In Counterpoint in Bloom, Rasa String Quartet explores how that nascent seed can flourish into a boundless ecosystem. Featuring Bach and Beethoven alongside Guns N’ Roses, Prince, and foot-stomping folk traditions from around the globe, this genre-blending program takes you on a journey from humble riff to full-throttle banger!

Emma Powell(violin),Maura Shawn Scanlin (violin),Kiyoshi Hayashi(viola), Mina Kim (cello)

The Program:

J.S. Bach: The Art of Fugue – Contrapunctus I

Guns N’ Roses: Sweet Child O’ Mine

The Fretless: Birds’ Nest

Alexandra Vrebalov: Pannonia Boundless

Prince: Purple Rain

J.S. Skinner: Bovaglie’s Plaid (arr. Ben Plotnick)

The Fretless: Alphonso McKenzie’s / Salkantay

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 59 No. 3, Mvt 1

Danish String Quartet: Shore

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 59 No. 3, Mvt 4