Rasa String Quartet presents: Counterpoint in Bloom
Rasa String Quartet presents: Counterpoint in Bloom
Rasa String Quartet presents: Counterpoint in Bloom
Every musical masterpiece begins with a simple line, groove, or pattern. In Counterpoint in Bloom, Rasa String Quartet explores how that nascent seed can flourish into a boundless ecosystem. Featuring Bach and Beethoven alongside Guns N’ Roses, Prince, and foot-stomping folk traditions from around the globe, this genre-blending program takes you on a journey from humble riff to full-throttle banger!
Emma Powell(violin),Maura Shawn Scanlin (violin),Kiyoshi Hayashi(viola), Mina Kim (cello)
The Program:
J.S. Bach: The Art of Fugue – Contrapunctus I
Guns N’ Roses: Sweet Child O’ Mine
The Fretless: Birds’ Nest
Alexandra Vrebalov: Pannonia Boundless
Prince: Purple Rain
J.S. Skinner: Bovaglie’s Plaid (arr. Ben Plotnick)
The Fretless: Alphonso McKenzie’s / Salkantay
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 59 No. 3, Mvt 1
Danish String Quartet: Shore
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 59 No. 3, Mvt 4