© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Rasa String Quartet presents: Counterpoint in Bloom

Rasa String Quartet presents: Counterpoint in Bloom

Rasa String Quartet presents: Counterpoint in Bloom

Every musical masterpiece begins with a simple line, groove, or pattern. In Counterpoint in Bloom, Rasa String Quartet explores how that nascent seed can flourish into a boundless ecosystem. Featuring Bach and Beethoven alongside Guns N’ Roses, Prince, and foot-stomping folk traditions from around the globe, this genre-blending program takes you on a journey from humble riff to full-throttle banger!

Emma Powell(violin),Maura Shawn Scanlin (violin),Kiyoshi Hayashi(viola), Mina Kim (cello)

The Program:

J.S. Bach: The Art of Fugue – Contrapunctus I

Guns N’ Roses: Sweet Child O’ Mine

The Fretless: Birds’ Nest

Alexandra Vrebalov: Pannonia Boundless

Prince: Purple Rain

J.S. Skinner: Bovaglie’s Plaid (arr. Ben Plotnick)

The Fretless: Alphonso McKenzie’s / Salkantay

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 59 No. 3, Mvt 1

Danish String Quartet: Shore

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 59 No. 3, Mvt 4

The Dance Hall
20.37-32.05
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Rasa String Quartet
rasastringquartet@gmail.com
rasastringquartet.com
The Dance Hall
7 Walker Street
Kittery, Maine 03904
https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.