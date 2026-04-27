Opening Reception: "Of Birds and Places" a fantastical collaboration between Michele Johnsen and Gretchen Woodman

The Gallery at WREN Presents:

Of Birds and Places:

A Fantastical Collaboration Between Michele Johnsen and Gretchen Woodman

Bethlehem, NH.--The Gallery at WREN is thrilled to announce the opening of Of Birds and Places, a joyful, collaborative exhibition bringing together the work of artists Michele Johnsen and Gretchen Woodman. Rooted in a shared love of landscape and the fantastical, the exhibition explores place and imagination through bold color, expressive mark making, and a playful sense of wonder.

"Of Birds and Places is exactly the kind of exhibition that captures the spirit of what we love about The Gallery at WREN," says Julia Webb, Executive Director of WREN. "Michele and Gretchen have created something genuinely magical together and we are excited to welcome the community in to experience it."

Visitors are warmly encouraged to attend the opening reception on May 8th to meet the artists, experience the work firsthand, and celebrate the season. Light refreshments will be provided.

The gallery will also host an Artists' Talk on Sunday, June 14 at 2 PM, offering a wonderful opportunity to hear Johnsen and Woodman speak about their creative process, their collaboration, and the ideas behind the work. This work will be on view from May 8 to July 3. The Gallery at WREN welcomes visitors of all ages to come and let their imaginations take flight.

The Gallery at WREN is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization in Bethlehem, NH. Founded in 1994, WREN supports better lives and livelihoods through education, economic development, and community engagement in the North Country.

The Gallery at WREN’s programs are funded in part by the NH State Council on the Arts Public Value Partnership grant, the NH Charitable Foundation’s Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund, and the generous support of our donors.

To learn more, please visit www.wrenworks.org.

