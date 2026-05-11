Low Lily in Concert, Elsie Gawler opens

With a vocal and instrumental blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous”, the members of Low Lily (Liz Simmons, Flynn Cohen, and newest member Lily Sexton) come together to create a signature sound that has captured audiences throughout the US, UK, and Canada.

Low Lily is the colloquial name for the Trout Lily, a wildflower that grows in the northeast and in regions further afield. Like its namesake, Low Lily the band has been blooming across the musical landscape since 2015- throughout the northeast and beyond. Liz Simmons (guitar, banjo & vocals), Flynn Cohen (guitar, mandolin & vocals), and Lily Sexton (fiddle & vocals) blend their considerable individual talents into a delightful stylistic bouquet of energetic fiddle music, introspective folk, bluegrass, and Americana. The trio has deep roots in the fiddle tune and singing traditions of North America and the Celtic diaspora.

Low Lily’s recordings have received noteworthy attention with two #1 songs on international folk radio, and two Independent Music Award wins. Their original song "Hope Lingers On" (written by former band member Lissa Schneckenburger), has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice.

Winners of Best Bluegrass Song and Vox Pop Fan Favorite, Independent Music Awards 2019

Americana Band of the Year, New England Music Awards nominee, 2022

Roots Band of the Year, New England Music Awards nominee, 2025

"[Low Lily has] an incredible knack for putting a little pop twist on a traditional Folk/Americana sound... it’s a blend that works beautifully." ~PopMatters

"Low Lily brandishes their formidable individual Folk foundations within a collective sound that’s as smart with sense of pop phrasing and flair as it is roots-savvy.” ~Roots Music Report

ELSIE GAWLER

Elsie Gawler is a multi-instrumentalist and songster rooted in Maine's traditional folk music and culture. With her family, the Gawler Family Band, she has played throughout the Northeast sharing traditional fiddle tunes, songs, and original works since she was 4 years old. Her work has since evolved into her own original sound as heard in her debut solo album, "Sweet As Honey", and she continues to craft new and old music rooted in the traditions of her upbring in the form a heartfelt song or rollicking fiddle tune with her current projects: Elsie and Ethan, Springtide, the Gawler Family Band, and The Gawler Sisters.

Elsie will play an opening set, and then join Low Lily for a few numbers!