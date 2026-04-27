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Lawrence of Arabia

Lawrence of Arabia

A docufilm recounting the story of the tormented life of divisionist painter Giuseppe Pellizza (1868-1907), famous for his work The Fourth Estate – shown to the public for the first time at the 1902 Turin Quadriennale and housed today at the Galleria d’Arte Moderna (Modern Art Gallery) in Milan – as well as for his ability to study the soul and human society. Exploring the places he lived in as well as his artistic sensitivity, with Fabrizio Bentivoglio as our guide and “narrative consciousness”, this documentary reveals the artist’s emotions and his vision of reality through a sophisticated use of shots from different angles inspired by the colors in his paintings. Pellizza’s tragic end – he took his own life in 1907 following the tragic loss of his wife – is part of the story and makes the emotional bond between the viewer and the artist’s work all the more profound.

The Park Theatre
$10/9
06:30 PM - 10:15 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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