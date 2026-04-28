Gaelic Storm LIVE @ The Colonial

It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes a true anomaly. Gaelic Storm, a multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and after two decades and over 2000 shows, they are a true force to be reckoned with.

The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure – attracting fans of every genre with their rich storytelling, energetic instrumentals, devotion to Celtic traditions and passion for their stagecraft. They are as loyal to their fans as the fans are to them, as front man Patrick Murphy states, “The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We’re here for them.”

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nosed approach to touring, consistently traveling the US and internationally forging a unique path in the Celtic music world. “You have to see us live. We are the true working-man’s band,” says longtime member Ryan Lacey. “We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that’s how we constantly hone our craft.”

This dedication to their live show dates all the way back to the mid-1990s, when Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, California. One which performance led to their discovery that ultimately found the band appearing in the blockbuster film, Titanic (where they performed “Irish Party in Third Class”). This laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish Festivals across the country, all while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

Recent years have seen the addition of Natalya Kay on fiddle and Parker Hastings on guitar, who both bring their own energy, musicianship and spirit to Gaelic Storm.

Event Sponsored by North Country Climbing Center and Barbra & Eliot Weisman