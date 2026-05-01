First Sunday of the Month Contra Dance

Join us for our monthly contra dance series!

Every first Sunday of the month, we're having a dance to close out the weekend---Put on your dancing shoes and come twirl with us!

Led by an expert caller and fun for dancers of any age or ability, our contra barn dances are the perfect community event. No experience needed!

Beginners, or those new to contra dance, are invited to come early for a lesson from 6:30pm to 7pm, with the dance running from 7pm to 9pm. The dance occurs inside our historical 19th century barn, with concessions available. Folks are invited to come early to picnic on our beautiful lawn and visit our friendly farm animals.

All dances are $15 per person. Youth under 12 are free.

Lesson: 6:30pm-7pm

Dance: 7pm-9pm

The Line-up:

Sunday, May 3rd:

CALLER: Harris Lapiroff

BAND: Here on the Hill

Sunday, June 7th:

BAND: Thistle Bird

Sunday, July 5th:

CALLER: Don Veino

BAND: Better Late Than Never

Sunday, September 6th:

BAND: Upmarket Mile

Sunday, October 4th:

BAND: Joy Factor

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online.

learn more at https://www.hackmatackplayhouse.org/contra-dances