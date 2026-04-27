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Chandler

Chandler

David Chandler, known professionally as “Chandler,” is a military veteran, award-winning magician, and graduate of the Chavez College of Manual Dexterity and Prestidigitation. For six years, he was a featured performer at Monday Night Magic, New York City’s longest-running magic show. He has also appeared multiple times at Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle and toured globally with the Armed Forces Entertainment Network, bringing laughter and astonishment to U.S. troops stationed around the world. Today, Chandler is one of the most sought-after entertainers for private and corporate events across New England and beyond. His clients include companies such as Google, Amazon, Coca- Cola, and Intel, with performances ranging from intimate gatherings to full-scale theatrical productions and high-end galas.

The Park Theatre
$25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

p.ueda@yahoo.com
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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