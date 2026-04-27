David Chandler, known professionally as “Chandler,” is a military veteran, award-winning magician, and graduate of the Chavez College of Manual Dexterity and Prestidigitation. For six years, he was a featured performer at Monday Night Magic, New York City’s longest-running magic show. He has also appeared multiple times at Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle and toured globally with the Armed Forces Entertainment Network, bringing laughter and astonishment to U.S. troops stationed around the world. Today, Chandler is one of the most sought-after entertainers for private and corporate events across New England and beyond. His clients include companies such as Google, Amazon, Coca- Cola, and Intel, with performances ranging from intimate gatherings to full-scale theatrical productions and high-end galas.