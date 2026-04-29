CCMS Student Recital (Piano)
CCMS Student Recital (Piano)
Student recitals are part of the Concord Community Music School’s multi-level curriculum for private lesson students. These frequent performance opportunities help our students perform more easily, broaden their musical skills, and help them make new musical friends.
This concert features piano students of Anita Yu and will be held in our historic Recital Hall. It is free and open to the public. No tickets or pre-registration are required. Donations are appreciated.
Concord Community Music School
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall StConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org