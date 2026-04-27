Book signing with author Jeremy Smith
Book signing with author Jeremy Smith
Local New Hampshire author Jeremy Smith will appear for an author signing at Barnes & Noble in Keene on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Smith will be featuring three books: Blood Money, Anela and Curiosity, and Jojo and Uncle Jeremy’s Midnight Mega Race. The event highlights Smith’s work across multiple genres, from gritty fiction to children’s books.
Barnes & Noble Keene
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Jeremy Smith
jeremysmith2018@gmail.com
Barnes & Noble Keene
32 Ash Brook RdKeene, New Hampshire 03431
6036021669
crm3536@bn.com