Book signing with author Jeremy Smith

Local New Hampshire author Jeremy Smith will appear for an author signing at Barnes & Noble in Keene on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Smith will be featuring three books: Blood Money, Anela and Curiosity, and Jojo and Uncle Jeremy’s Midnight Mega Race. The event highlights Smith’s work across multiple genres, from gritty fiction to children’s books.