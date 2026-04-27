Adult Kayak | Exploring Lake Wentworth

| SUP-NH

Grab a paddle and join us on the water! SUP-NH is hosting a weekly kayak paddle series on beautiful Lake Wentworth — a fun, social way to explore the lake with fellow paddling enthusiasts. 🌊☀️

This program is designed for participants with prior kayaking experience looking for a great excuse to get out on the water with others. Each session includes a brief safety overview before heading out to explore different areas of the lake. Kayaks and paddles provided!

📅 Wednesdays, August 5–26

📍 Albee Beach, Wolfeboro, NH

🕛 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

August 5 · August 12 · August 19 · August 26

🎟️ Register through Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation