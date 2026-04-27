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Adult Kayak | Exploring Lake Wentworth

Adult Kayak | Exploring Lake Wentworth

| SUP-NH
Grab a paddle and join us on the water! SUP-NH is hosting a weekly kayak paddle series on beautiful Lake Wentworth — a fun, social way to explore the lake with fellow paddling enthusiasts. 🌊☀️
This program is designed for participants with prior kayaking experience looking for a great excuse to get out on the water with others. Each session includes a brief safety overview before heading out to explore different areas of the lake. Kayaks and paddles provided!

📅 Wednesdays, August 5–26

📍 Albee Beach, Wolfeboro, NH
🕛 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
August 5 · August 12 · August 19 · August 26

🎟️ Register through Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation

Albee Beach Lake Wentworth Wolfeboro
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM, every day through Aug 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SUPNH
(603) 833-1211
info@supnh.com
supnh.com
Albee Beach Lake Wentworth Wolfeboro
Across from 106 Warren Sands Rd (The Nick)
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
(603) 833-1211
info@supnh.com
supnh.com

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