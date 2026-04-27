Adult Kayak | Exploring Lake Wentworth
Adult Kayak | Exploring Lake Wentworth
| SUP-NH
Grab a paddle and join us on the water! SUP-NH is hosting a weekly kayak paddle series on beautiful Lake Wentworth — a fun, social way to explore the lake with fellow paddling enthusiasts. 🌊☀️
This program is designed for participants with prior kayaking experience looking for a great excuse to get out on the water with others. Each session includes a brief safety overview before heading out to explore different areas of the lake. Kayaks and paddles provided!
📅 Wednesdays, August 5–26
📍 Albee Beach, Wolfeboro, NH
🕛 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
August 5 · August 12 · August 19 · August 26
🎟️ Register through Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation