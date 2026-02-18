'Authors on Main' welcomes acclaimed novelist Emma Straub on April 28

Authors on Main is a partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, Capitol Center for the Arts, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Join NHPR at BNH Stage in Concord on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. for Authors on Main featuring best selling author Emma Straub. Staub will be in conversation with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa about her latest work, American Fantasy.

Tickets are available here.

From New York Times bestselling author of This Time Tomorrow, an irresistible story about what happens when your teenage fantasy comes true after you’re already an adult.

When the American Fantasy cruise ship sets sail for a four-day themed voyage, aboard are all five members of a famous, nineties-era boy band and three thousand screaming women who have worshipped them since childhood.

In a smart and incisive book packed with laugh-out-loud reflections on fame, aging, marriage, and middle age, Emma Straub delivers a richly textured story that shows us real passion is never truly lost, that what we love makes us who we are, and that deep meaning can sometimes be found in a sea of screaming fans.

A meet and greet photo line follows the event.