© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the Leadership Circle and support fact-based, independent journalism for all. Learn more.
NHPR Events

'Authors on Main' welcomes acclaimed novelist Emma Straub on April 28

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NPR Staff
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:42 AM EST
Emma Straub will be in conversation with All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa on April 28.
Gibson's Books
Emma Straub will be in conversation with All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa on April 28.

Authors on Main is a partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, Capitol Center for the Arts, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Join NHPR at BNH Stage in Concord on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. for Authors on Main featuring best selling author Emma Straub. Staub will be in conversation with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa about her latest work, American Fantasy. 

Tickets are available here.

From New York Times bestselling author of This Time Tomorrow, an irresistible story about what happens when your teenage fantasy comes true after you’re already an adult.

When the American Fantasy cruise ship sets sail for a four-day themed voyage, aboard are all five members of a famous, nineties-era boy band and three thousand screaming women who have worshipped them since childhood.

In a smart and incisive book packed with laugh-out-loud reflections on fame, aging, marriage, and middle age, Emma Straub delivers a richly textured story that shows us real passion is never truly lost, that what we love makes us who we are, and that deep meaning can sometimes be found in a sea of screaming fans.

A meet and greet photo line follows the event.


* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture NHPR Books
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.