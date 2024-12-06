The Folk Show: Peace Out 2024

The best folk music comes with a story. As we wind down 2024, join The Folk Show for live in-studio performances and in-depth conversations with the artists behind the songs. Whether they’re sharing tales from the road or the inspiration behind their lyrics, host Kate McNally brings you closer to the music you love.

The Folk Show on NHPR airs each and every Sunday at 7 p.m. with a rebroadcast Friday evenings at 9 p.m.-- right after Live from the Word Barn at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 – Dan & Faith

N.H. duo Dan and Faith will join Kate with a sneak peek of their new album "Who We Are", produced by the legendary Joe Jencks. Expect special guest appearances from Tracy Grammer, John Kirk, and Brad Yoder!

Sunday, Dec. 15 – Cassie and Maggie

Juno Award-nominated sister duo Cassie and Maggie from Nova Scotia are bringing their Very Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas Tour to the Northeast. Catch a preview of their festive tunes live in our studio!

Sunday, Dec. 20 – Will Dailey

Will Dailey, the singer-songwriter, performer, and producer, is back with his latest album Make Another Me. He’ll be stopping by for some live music and conversation before his homecoming show at The Burren in Somerville.

Tuesday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve Special: Stocking Stuffer Edition

It’s the return of The Folk Show's Stocking Stuffer edition! On Christmas Eve, Kate McNally will be taking your requests and playing your favorite tunes from 7 to 10 PM. Send your Christmas Eve song requests to folkshow@nhpr.org by December 20th! Remember, they don’t have to be holiday songs!

Sunday, Dec. 29 – Peaceful Means

Peaceful Means, the duo of Heather Pierson and Leah Boyd, joins us for a special live performance. Their debut album, featuring original songs with a message of nonviolence, will uplift and inspire you!

Sunday, Jan. 12 – Milk House Heaters

Looking ahead to the New Year, don’t miss the Milk House Heaters from Rockingham, Vermont, on January 12th. Get ready for their funky harmonies and bouncy fun music, as they bring their rootsy sounds and cult following to The Folk Show!

