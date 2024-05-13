Erik Larson joins NHPR for literary event series 'Authors on Main' on May 21

© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published May 13, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT

Join NHPR at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Authors on Main featuring best selling author Erik Larson. Larson will be in conversation with Morning Edition’s Rick Ganley about his latest work of non-fiction, The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War. 

Tickets are available here.

Master storyteller Erik Larson offers a gripping account of the chaotic months between Lincoln’s election and the Confederacy’s shelling of Sumter—a period marked by tragic errors and miscommunications, enflamed egos and craven ambitions, personal tragedies and betrayals. Lincoln himself wrote that the trials of these five months were “so great that, could I have anticipated them, I would not have believed it possible to survive them.”

Erik Larson is the author of six previous national bestsellers—The Splendid and the Vile, Dead Wake, In the Garden of Beasts, Thunderstruck, The Devil in the White City, and Isaac’s Storm—which have collectively sold more than ten million copies. His books have been published in nearly twenty countries.
