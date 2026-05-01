© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Media Giving Days are just around the corner! Get a head start by donating today and leaving a comment about what NHPR means to you.

The Iran war has caused oil and gas prices to skyrocket. How it's affecting consumers

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks business news analyst Jill Schlesinger how high oil and gas prices from the Iran war affect consumer budgets.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.