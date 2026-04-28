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Musk and Altman to face off over the future of OpenAI in trial

NPR | By Rachael Myrow
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT

In Oakland, a case is getting underway in which Elon Musk and Sam Altman will face off over the future of OpenAI, one of the world's most influential AI companies.

Copyright 2026 KQED
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Rachael Myrow
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