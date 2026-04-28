Musk and Altman to face off over the future of OpenAI in trial
In Oakland, a case is getting underway in which Elon Musk and Sam Altman will face off over the future of OpenAI, one of the world's most influential AI companies.
Copyright 2026 KQED
In Oakland, a case is getting underway in which Elon Musk and Sam Altman will face off over the future of OpenAI, one of the world's most influential AI companies.
Copyright 2026 KQED
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