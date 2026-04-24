© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring cleaning? Get rid of your unwanted vehicle by donating it to NHPR! Your support fuels our local news.

Hundreds evacuate as wildfires spread across Georgia and Florida

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

Wildfires are burning across Georgia and Florida, fueled by extreme drought, high winds and dry vegetation.

In South Georgia, the Pineland Road fire has scorched tens of thousands of acres, while the Highway 82 fire has destroyed dozens of homes and forced evacuations. Smoke is also spreading into major cities, and air quality is declining.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with WABE reporter Emily Jones about the fast-moving fires.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.