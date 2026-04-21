How will Iran approach the next round of negotiations with the U.S.?
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Karim Sadjadpour with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace how Iran might approach its next round of negotiations with the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Karim Sadjadpour with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace how Iran might approach its next round of negotiations with the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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