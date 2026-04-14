Jesuit priest shares how Catholics are reacting to Trump's criticism of Pope Leo
NPR speaks with Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author, about how Catholics are reacting to President Trump's recent criticism of Pope Leo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR speaks with Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author, about how Catholics are reacting to President Trump's recent criticism of Pope Leo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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