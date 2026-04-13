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After years of speculation, a reporter claims to have uncovered the founder of Bitcoin

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Daniel OfmanChristopher IntagliataAva Berger
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM EDT

After years of speculation, New York Times reporter John Carreyrou explains why he thinks he identified the true founder of Bitcoin.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Daniel Ofman
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Ava Berger

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