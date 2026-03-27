A provocative new film takes a hard look at Israeli life during the Gaza war
The Israeli film Yes criticizes Israeli artists during the Gaza war, and stars one of Israel's most provocative fringe artists, Ariel Bronz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Israeli film Yes criticizes Israeli artists during the Gaza war, and stars one of Israel's most provocative fringe artists, Ariel Bronz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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